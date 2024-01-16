Three arrested over vandalizing power lines

Police in Busoga East have confirmed the arrest of three suspects for allegedly vandalizing electricity power lines in Mayuge District.

The suspects were apprehended on Monday while vandalizing electricity power lines in Musita village, Mpungwe sub-county.

The detained individuals, namely; Asuman Egesa, Kalifani Ntalo, and William Balidawa, are currently being held at Mayuge Central Police Station, awaiting prosecution.

Ms Alisat Namulondo, a salon operator in the area, expressed concern that the vandalism of electricity power lines has adversely affected business operations, leading to frequent power outages.

“UMEME should collaborate with the police and village chairpersons to enhance patrols in the high-risk areas of power line hosting communities, aiming to prevent further vandalism,” she advised.

Rodgers Musonge, another trader, accused a faction of metal smelters involved in crafting saucepans, knives, and other metallic ornaments, of colluding with local leaders to vandalize electric wires.

“The wires serve as raw materials for their industry, with the surplus being sold off to factories as scrap. There should implementation of interconnected power lines with surveillance systems to detect suspected vandals easily, enabling prompt action by law enforcement,” he said.

The Busoga East regional police spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandawula stated that the suspects were apprehended based on a tipoff from neighbouring residents who observed them vandalizing electricity wires.