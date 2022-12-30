Three arrested with stolen property of late MP Okabe

Police in Budaka District have arrested three people found in possession of property belonging to the former Serere County Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe, who died in an accident.

The items include a Stabex fuel card and five ATM cards of different banks, one identity card of Parliament, two insurance cards, business cards, and four passport size photographs of Okabe.

Okabe, who also doubled as an overseer of Impact Ministries in Serere, died with his wife Christine Okabe when a truck rammed into their vehicle on the way to Kampala. They were buried on December 24 at their home in Oburin Cell, Ochapa Town Council in Serere District.

The accident occurred on December 19 at Naboa Town Council in Budaka District on Mbale-Tirinyi highway. Their driver is still battling for his life at Mulago National Referral Hospital, while the driver of the truck is on the run.

The Bukedi North regional police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, confirmed the arrests on Thursday and said the suspects include a deputy head teacher and two boda boda riders.

“The suspects will help us in the investigations,” Ms Alaso said.

Police said one of the suspects, a boda boda rider, went to Stabex fuel station in Budaka Town Council on Wednesday and presented the said Stabex fuel card bearing the names of the late Okabe to the pump attendant. The suspect reportedly asked the pump attendant to give him two and a half litres of fuel charged on the card for his motorcycle.

“The pump attendant directed him to the manager of Stabex fuel station since she did not have authority to handle clients who have fuel cards. When the manager asked the suspect for the pin, he did not know it,” Ms Alaso said.

She added: “He (suspect) told the manager that he had been sent by his employer, a one Kutta and that the motorcycle was not his. The manager was suspicious and altered us, leading to the arrest. The first suspect led us to his colleagues.”

Monitor established that police conducted a search in the residences and work places of the suspects and recovered Okabe’s belongings.