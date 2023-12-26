Three children drown in Busia gold mine pit

Three children drowned in Wagagai gold mine pit at Amagoro Village, Buteba Sub County in Busia District where they had gone swimming on Christmas Day.

The three children have been identified as Timothy Oguttu,10, Amos Wandera, 8, and Shan Wandera Trevor, 11, all residents of Alupe Village, Buteba Sub- County in Busia District.

The Bukedi South regional Police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed the death of three children, saying the fourth child identified as Evans Akampurira,7, who survived rushed and informed the parents.

“We are investigating a case of sudden death by drowning that was reported on Christmas Day at 2pm in which three children who had gone swimming, drowned. It is alleged that on December 25, 2023, at around 12pm the four male juveniles went swimming in the Wagagai Gold mine dumping site,” Mr Mugwe said.

According to Mr Mugwe the matter was reported to Busia Central Police Station where a team of homicide officers, Scene of Crime Officers, and fire and rescue responded to the scene.

Police preliminary findings revealed that the ditch in which the victims drowned is filled with water to a depth of more than five feet. Police said the dumping site is also isolated and unguarded.

The three bodies were taken to Masafu General Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem.