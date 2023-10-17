Three drown, electrocuted in one day

Police in Kampala Metropolitan are investigating three separate fatal incidents which claimed three lives on October 16, 2023.

According to the Tuesday police statement, the two incidents were by drowning while the other was a result of electrocution.

“On a fateful day at approximately 4pm in Kirombe-Butabika, John Baptist Amanya, a 7-year-old student at St. James Biina Primary School, accidentally fell into a fast-running water channel that swiftly carried him away and his body was later recovered in Kirombe Zone B, Butabika,” Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, said in a police statement.

The killer water channel was flooded following a heavy rainfall, police revealed adding that a similar fatal incident happened in Nansana division on the same day, where “Favour Mukisa, a child, lost her life tragically.”

Mr Owoyesigyire noted that the deceased requested her mother, Halima Nabukenya, to allow her to play with other children after the heavy downpour and it was later discovered that she had drowned in a water channel.

“According to the mother, the deceased had initially requested to play with other children across the water channel, but the unfortunate incident unfolded, resulting in the loss of her life. Bystanders discovered the body and promptly contacted the police,” Mr Owoyesigyire noted.

The third fatal incident occurred at Ntinda Police Barracks, where Christopher Olanya, a retired Assistant Inspector of Police succumbed to electrocution as he tried to rescue his two children who had been shocked by an electrical malfunction.