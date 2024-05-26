Three dead, 60 injured after players’ minibus collides with truck

At least three people died on Saturday after a minibus transporting Lango Province football players collided with a Fuso truck along the Lira-Soroti highway, leaving 60 other passengers seriously hurt.

The minibus belonging to Dokolo School of Nursing en route from Dokolo District to Lira City collided with the truck transporting guests from attending a traditional marriage ceremony in Lira City.

‘’Our team traveling from Dokolo to Lira this evening (Saturday) from a friendly match with Dokolo Select has got an accident in Abutadi, and casualties have been rushed to the nearest health facility,” Lango Province posted on their X handle on Saturday night.

Police attributed the collision to speeding by the truck driver following the 8 pm crash.

“It`s alleged that motor vehicle Reg No UBL 851Z Coaster carrying Lango Province football players coming from Dokolo side heading towards Lira-City and motor vehicle Reg No UBA 200J Lorry Fuso fighter was from Lira with passengers who were coming from a traditional marriage. Upon reaching Abutadi along Lira-Soroi highway, the driver of the Fuso who was allegedly speeding lost control and collided with the Coaster killing three people on the spot,”Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Region Police Spokesperson said.