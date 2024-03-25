Three dead after truck plunges into Lake Victoria 

Three people have been confirmed dead in Namayingo District in eastern Uganda after a Fuso truck they were travelling in plunged into Lake Victoria.

Police said the crash happened at Buumeru landing site in Mutumba Sub-county after the braking system of the speeding truck registration number UAY 233S failed.

‘’Two bodies were retrieved from the water while the third person died on the way to the health centre,” Busoga east police spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandawula said on Monday.

She said the bodies were taken to Buyinja health centre IV in Namayingo District for postmortem as investigations continue.

The wreckage of the truck which first rammed into a fish shed at the landing site before plunging into the water, was towed to Namayingo central police station where it’s parked for inspection.

The district information officer, Ms Betty Angatai said the crash left several other people injured.