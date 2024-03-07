Three dead in Koboko road crash

Three people have perished in a roadcrash that also left four others severely injured on the Koboko-Oraba Highway in Koboko District.

According to an eyewitness, the driver was moving at a high speed when he lost control and hit a pavement.

"This vehicle bypassed me a few meters at a very high speed. Shortly, I saw the driver lose control and hit the pavement before overturning. The car rolled several times up to the valley. We tried to rescue the occupants but three of them died,” the eye witness said.

Koboko District Traffic Officer Edwin Kushaba told Monitor that the accident that particularly occurred at Pakayo Village, Midia Parish, Midia Sub-county “was caused by mechanics who were on road test.”

"The black Toyota Wish which was involved in the accident had seven occupants and was driven by Bernard Akuma (died on spot). Other victims included 27-year-old Eyoti Caesar who died in Koboko Hospital and another unidentified man,” he said.

He said survivors are admitted at Koboko Hospital and Mungufeni medical center.

While briefing media on Monday this week in Kampala, police revealed that during last week 77 people died and 399 sustained injuries in separate road crashes across the country

Among the dead were 25 (34 per cent) motorcyclists, 22 (30 per cent) pedestrians, and 07(09 per cent) passengers on motorcycles.

According to the police Report released last month, Road Traffic Crashes increased in 2023 as compared to 2022 with 23,608 crashes reported to Police, out of which 4,179 were fatal, 12,487 were serious and 6,942 were minor.