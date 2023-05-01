Three dead, one missing after River Rushaya banks burst

Three people drowned while seven others survived after river Rushaya banks burst in Rukungiri District on Saturday.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region Mr Elly Maate said that the incident happened in Kagorogoro village, Bwambara parish, Bwambara Sub County in Rukingiri District and named the deceased persons as Edson Ngabirano 30, Bonny Kyabasasi 64 and One Kabare all casual workers and residents of the same village.

Mr Maate also named the survivors as Arthur Birungi alias Kasingye, Maria Brian Ahereza, Turyasingura, Tibamwenda, Bukoko, Boyi, and Kadungunyu.

“On Saturday at about 2:00 pm the District CID Rukungiri, SOCO, and team received information about a drowning incident at River Rushaya Kagorogoro village, Bwambara parish, Bwambara sub county Rukungiri District. Upon reaching the scene they established that the victims were brewing local 'waragi' at the River bank of River Rushaya '' Mr Maate said.

Mr Maate further said that during the brewing process river Rushaya flooded beyond its banks up to approximately 50 meters from its original path flow.

“The victims were surrounded by the increasing high-speed running floods forcing them to run for their lives where seven managed to cross the water while three drowned,” Mr Maate said.

He added that although two bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the water and handed over to the relatives for burial, the body of One Kabare was still missing and the case of sudden death by drowning was recorded at Rukungiri police station.

On the same day, a sand mine collapsed and killed a father and his son who are residents of Rwabarera village Kitooja ward Bubare town council in Rubanda district while their hired casual laborer resident of the same village sustained injuries.