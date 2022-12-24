Three dead, scores missing after Lake Kijanebarola burst banks

Hundreds of residents with families near Lake Kijanebarola in Rakai District have been displaced with three people confirmed dead and several reported missing as a result of the floods that occurred when the lake burst its banks. While residents claim that more than 15 people have gone missing since December 20, 2022 when the lake shores got flooded with about 50 heads of cattle allegedly missing, the leaders have so far confirmed three people dead. Mr Paul Lutereza, the Kasaaga village chairperson in Kakundi parish, Lwamaggwa Sub County said the local fishermen could hardly save some residents and the livestock due to flooding. “We have so far confirmed the death of Wilson Kadondi, 45, Locus Tayebwa, 25, and Justus Batoola, 30. Efforts to try and save the lives of these people proved futile because the water was fast flowing and swept through the settlement areas,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Namanya, the father of Tayebwa on Friday revealed that they had spent two sleepless nights in search of the missing body of his son but were yet to recover his remains.

This is not the first time Lake Kijanebarola has burst its banks and destroyed property. The residents reveal that a similar incident happened in May 2021 when areas near Kalunga landing site in Ddyango Town Council got submerged.

Some of the eyewitnesses claimed that the floods swept through homesteads and reportedly killed about 50 heads of cattle, a number of goats and poultry.

Mr Israel Mbaine, the Councilor representing Kagamba Sub County in Rakai District revealed that he had received reports from farmers in Kacheera and Lwamagwa that more than 50 heads of cattle had perished in the floods.



“I have contacted several farmers in Kagamba, Lwamaggwa and Kacheera Sub Counties that confirm to have lost several cows. We estimate that about 50 cows could have died since Tuesday when the floods first struck the area,” he said.

However, Mr Robert Kambugu, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner blamed residents for encroaching on wetlands as he insisted that the water will always find a way in their paths and end up making losses to them.



“We have on several occasions warned people about settling in wetlands and they simply keep a deaf ear. Let this be an indicator that water will always displace people in the wetlands and they should stay away from them”, he said.

Other affected areas include Katatenga in Kacheera Sub County where a bridge bordering Rakai and Isingiro was washed away, Bbaale-Kanagisa in Kagamba Sub County where the whole town with over 200 households displaced.

