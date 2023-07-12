Bus driver dies after crashing into stationary trailer

A bus driver died Tuesday evening after ramming into a stationary broken-down trailer along Kampala – Fort Portal road, police have said.

Dauda Kawawu who was driving one of the buses belonging to Link Bus Services company died on the spot following the 7:45pm crash at Mukunyu, Kyenjojo District.

‘’The other victims were immediately rushed to Kyenjojo Hospital for medical attention,’’ said Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson, SP Twesige Vincent.

Kawawu’s death happened just hours after the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among asked police and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to clear all major highways of abandoned vehicles that pose a threat to road safety.

In response to a recent incident in which Mr Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye, lost his life in a road accident, Ms Among while presiding over Tuesday afternoon plenary session directed the Minister of Works and Transport to collaborate with the police and UNRA to tow away vehicles parked along major highways.

The owners would be responsible for the cost of towing. This, she argued was aimed at preventing similar crashes in the future.

The Speaker's directive also followed a series of road crashes that have resulted in the loss of prominent individuals from both the political and business spheres.

Just days after Aponye's death, former Erute North MP, Mr Charles Angiro Gutomoi, and three others perished in a road crash along the Karuma-Olwiyo-Pakwach-Nebbi road.

Ms Among also called on the Ministry of Works to prepare a comprehensive report outlining the actions taken by the government to reduce the increasing number of road crashes in the country.