Three electrocuted, nine hospitalised in Busia

Some of the victims display wounds at Busia Health center IV. Photo | URN

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • The Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr John Achila,  identified the deceased as Brian Elugat, 16, Derrick Wabwire, 16 and Isaac Wejuli, 21.

Three people were Tuesday evening electrocuted while nine are admitted after sustaining severe burns allegedly from a loose electric wire at a football match at Buchicha Primary School playground in Busia District.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.