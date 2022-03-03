Three immigration officers arrested at Entebbe after traveler misses flight

This photo tweeted by State House Anti-Corruption Unit on March 3, 2022 shows three immigration officers who were arrested at Entebbe International Airport on allegations of abuse of office.

By  MONITOR REPORTER

Three immigration officers have been arrested at Entebbe International Airport on allegations of abuse of office after they reportedly caused a traveler to miss her flight on claims that she had forged clearance documents from the Office of the Prime Minister.

