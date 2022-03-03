Three immigration officers arrested at Entebbe after traveler misses flight

Three immigration officers have been arrested at Entebbe International Airport on allegations of abuse of office after they reportedly caused a traveler to miss her flight on claims that she had forged clearance documents from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The suspects who State House Anti-Corruption Unit officials identified as Caroline Kabugo, a shift supervisor, Martha Mboneko and Julius Musalwa, both Immigration officers were arrested following a tip off from a whistle-blower.

“State House Anti-Corruption Unit in liaison with police conducted an operation at Entebbe airport following a whistle-blower's complaint that led to the arrest of 3 Immigration officers; Caroline Kabugo (shift Supervisor), Martha Mboneko and Julius Musalwa (Immigration officers). The three allegedly abused their office when they caused a refugee to miss her flight purporting that she had forged clearance documents from the OPM to the contrary,” the anti-graft unit said in a Thursday afternoon statement.

The traveller is said to have incurred extra costs in excess of $1,800.

“Investigations are being carried out,” the statement added.