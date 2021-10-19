Three injured as part of Pastor Kakande’s church caves in

By Isaac Kasamani More by this Author

Police said Tuesday that part of The Synagogue Church of all Nations’ that is under construction at Kubbiri in Mulago had caved in injuring three people.

Eyewitnesses said a loader gave way after it was overloaded with heavy materials on the 10th floor and fell off the crane. It smashed into the staircase injuring three construction workers.

By the time of filing the story, Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said they were investigating the cause of the collapse at the church owned by popular city pastor Samuel Kakande.

“Part of the church under construction caved in injuring three. Our officers are on ground. We give you details as soon as we get them,” he said.

Mr William Lukooya, a church elder at the Kakande church ministries, said the three got minor injuries and were taken to hospital where they received treatment and were discharged immediately.

“I don’t really know what happened but what I can say is that we are using the right materials for building the premises,” he said.



