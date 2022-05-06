Three killed, four injured as building collapses in Ndejje

Three people have been confirmed dead and others injured following the collapse of a building in Ndejje on Friday morning.

Police say they have also rescued four people from the rubble of the building that collapsed at around 8am.The bodies have been conveyed to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem as rescue efforts continue.

"The fire Prevention and rescue services working with Police at Katwe at around 8am responded to an incident where a storeyed building in Ndejje, Milimu has collapsed, the allegation is that some people are trapped inside. We shall be updating you on the progress of the rescue efforts that are taking place,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigyire said in a statement.

Wakiso District Chairperson,Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika, has police to quickly carry on investigations and give a full report regarding the cause of the building collapse.