Two teen siblings drown in Bukomansimbi valley tank

Residents of Namaliga village, Bukango Sub County in Bukomansimbi District were left in shock after two teen siblings drowned in a valley tank where they had gone to fetch water for home use.

Locals said 16-year-old Bridget Namuyanja, a senior two student at Makuukulu secondary school and her primary four sister Gertrude Nanyonjo, 8, drowned at around 5pm on Thursday.

It is alleged that the duo had gone to the valley tank to fetch water before Nanyonjo attempted to swim in the water but drowned. When Namuyanja jumped into the water to rescue her little sister, she also drowned.

Residents standing near the valley tank where the two siblings drowned. PHOTO/ GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Their mother, Ms Rosemary Nabadda said before her daughters left her in the garden tilling, they said they were going pick coffee beans which she would sell to buy them "good food for Christmas".

"I asked the girls to go home and I remained in the garden but when I returned in the evening, I didn't see them. Then I asked their siblings who told me they had gone to the valley tank. I rushed their only to find their bodies floating in the water," Ms Nabadda said.

The residents asked government to fence off the valley tank to prevent more similar deaths in their area.

The Bukomansimbi RDC, Ms Jane Francis Kagaayi promised to ensure it is fenced off before urging residents to “harvest enough rain water for home use.”

The siblings were buried at their ancestral home in Namaliga-Bukango.