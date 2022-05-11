Three people killed in Boda Boda accident in Kassanda

At least three people have been confirmed dead and three others injured following a road accident that happened Tuesday at about 12.50PM at Kagaba along Bukuya-Rubali road in Kassanda District.

The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, identified the deceased as; Dirian Nterenganya, Piyo Kavakule, and Emmanuel Twine, all residents of Kassanda District. She says the accident involved two motorcycles.

"One motorcycle was being ridden by Nterenganya with two passengers on board who sustained injuries and the other was being ridden by Kavakule who was also carrying two passengers including Twine who died on spot and another identified as Emmanuel Senyonga sustained injuries,” Ms Kawala said.

She said the preliminary police findings show that the Kavakule was trying to overtake another motorcycle that was ahead of him hence colliding with Nterenganya who was coming from the opposite direction.

The injured three were rushed to nearby clinics for medical attention and the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives for burial.