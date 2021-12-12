Mityana police officer succumbed to gunshot wound, postmortem reveals

Detectives pictured on December 11, 2021 combing the scene where Inspector of Police (IP) Patrick Nuwagaba, who has been the Officer in Charge of Kakindu Police Station in Mityana district died from. PHOTOS/ BARBRA NALWEYISO

By  Barbra Nalweyiso

What you need to know:

  • His death comes just four days after two officers were on December 7, 2021 killed in the same district by suspected assailants.
  • Last month, a police officer in Soroti District was shot dead and his gun taken by unknown assailants.

As police officers in Wamala Region recover from the shock of losing one of their own Patrick Nuwagaba, the officer in charge of Kakindu Police Station, the postmortem report has revealed that he died from a bullet wound.
Nuwagaba died near his home in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

