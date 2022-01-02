Three perish in Mabira Forest road accident 

The accident involved two vehicles within Mabira Forest on January 1, 2022. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • Police has appealed to motorists to “carefully observe and follow road signs to avoid such terrible accidents.”
  • Six people were also left injured. 

At least three people have been confirmed dead following an accident in Mabira at Najjembe Trading Centre on the New Year.

