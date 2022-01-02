Three perish in Mabira Forest road accident 

At least three people have been confirmed dead following an accident in Mabira at Najjembe Trading Centre on the New Year.

The accident, according to Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson Ms Hellen Butoto, “involved two vehicles at about 6:45pm on January 1.”

“A vehicle registration UAL958Q from Jinja City heading to Kampala lost control and crossed to the opposed lane where it rammed into a trailer UAZ 558P/ UAL793X from Kampala instantly killing occupants in UAL 958Q.” Ms Butoto explained.

The deceased include the driver of the UAL 958Q car, Mr Yunus Kalema, 31, and a resident of Walusubi Trading Centre in Mukono, Mr Rajab Lutwama, 48, and other one child that had not been identified by press time.

"They were moving as family in the car," Ms Butoto added.

She said the bodies -to be later claimed by the relatives- were taken to Kawolo Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The trailer driver Mr Karim Takwana, 57, sustained injuries from the accident.