Three security guards arrested over missing road construction materials

Police in Greater Masaka are holding three security guards who are suspected to have been involved in the theft of construction materials from a company contracted to construct roads in Masaka City.

The operation that led to the arrest of the trio currently being held at Masaka Central Police Station came after engineers from China Railway No.3 Engineering Group reported the theft of 700 bags of cement and iron bars from one of their stores located on Elgin Street in Masaka City.

The suspects are attached to K Lion Security Company Ltd.

Mr Twaha Kasirye, the Southern Regional police spokesperson, said they have so far recovered 258 bags of cement and the search is still on to recover the remaining ones.

“Our investigations led us to a temporary structure in Samaliya-Kako Village in Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality where we recovered some construction materials though the hunt is still on for the missing items and those individuals dealing with the suspects,” he said in an interview on Friday

Mr Kasirye added that the recovered construction materials are currently being kept at Masaka CPS and suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Mr David Kangume, a liaison officer for China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group, faulted the security guards for failing to do their work and chose to engage in “looting the stores”.