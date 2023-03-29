Three-year-old girl falls from balcony, dies

Two minors were killed in separate incidents in Nsawo Village in Namugongo Parish, Wakiso District on Monday. Alyan Kayaga, a three-year-old girl, fell off the second floor balcony of Segala Apartment Forest Lane in Nsawo community and she died on the way to hospital. The private security guard at the apartment, Mr Robert Opolot, said Kayaga was riding a bicycle on the balcony while her uncle, the only person at home at the time, was inside the house. He said Kayaga had just returned from school. She was in Baby Class. “I was in my room near the gate and I heard a big sound, when I came out Alyan was down bleeding, we tried to take her to a hospital but she died on her way,” he said. Kayaga’s body was thereafter taken to the City Mortuary at Mulago hospital for a postmortem examination. Mr Opolot said Kayaga’s body was taken to Hoima District for burial yesterday. Second incident In another incident, two-year-old Vince Kalyebi was killed by a school shuttle around 1pm on Monday. Mr Micheal Ssendikadiwa Ssendawula, the chairperson of Nsawo Village, told Monitor that the school van knocked Kalyebi outside the gate of one of the homes where it was supposed to drop the sister of the deceased from school (name withheld due to ongoing investigations).



He said when the school van arrived, the driver hooted and the maid came to open the gate.

“The maid had left the baby inside the house. But the baby came to the gate when both the maid and the driver had not seen her,’’ he said.

Mr Ssendikadiwa added: “The baby walked up to under the van and after the child alighted from the van, the driver drove off. But in the process, she [driver] knocked the baby and she died on the spot.”

On the sight of blood, and the baby’s corpse, neighbours ran to the scene.

Ms Judith Nyakana, a neighbour, said it is unfortunate that Kalyebi followed the maid unnoticed.

The case was reported to Kira Divisional police headquarters.

Detectives took the body to the City Mortuary at Mulago hospital for postmortem examination.

Kalyebi was buried yesterday in Mbale City.

Investigations commence

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said the driver of the school van was arrested and investigations into the matter continue.

“We are waiting for the parents of the deceased to come back from the burial and have their statements recorded and we will send the file to the state attorney for legal advice,” he said yesterday.

In both incidents, the parents of the minors were not at home.