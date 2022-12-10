Armed assailants kill two residents, torch Kyabadazza police station

Police in the central Uganda district of Butambala are pursuing three unknown gunmen who allegedly killed two civilians and raided a police station where they aided the escape of suspected cattle thieves on Friday night.

According to Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga Regional Police spokesperson, their officers at Kyabadazza Police Station received a distress call from the Budde Sub County Chairperson, Mr Ali Mwagalanyi who said that two suspected cattle thieves on two motorcycles were on the verge of being lynched by the community, at Kasule Ayanguwa Village in Budde Subcounty in Butambala District.

“Our task team immediately responded, rescued the two suspected cattle thieves and took them into custody at Kyabadazza police station,” she said

A few minutes later, Ms Tumushabe said a group of three men riding on a boda boda motorcycle arrived at the scene (Kasule-Ayanguwa village) and started inquiring about what had happened.

“They looked suspicious and residents threatened to arrest them unaware that they were armed with a gun. The suspects drew out their gun and shot at the crowd, killing two residents instantly,” she said.



Police have identified the deceased persons as Ibra Musoke and Peter Nsubuga.

Ms Tumushabe said the armed assailants proceeded to Kyabadaza Police Station located in Kyabadazza Trading Centre and attacked officers on duty.

“A fire exchange ensured, which enabled the escape of suspects, including the two suspected cattle thieves,” she added.

Although no officer was injured nor guns lost, Ms Tumushabe said the attackers torched part of the police station.

“The motive of the suspects is not yet clear. However, our evidence response teams are already processing the crime scene. In addition, our operational and intelligence teams have embarked on a mission to identify the attackers and ensure they are apprehended,” she said.

An eye witness, Ibrahim Bakayaana, said the attackers had a “sophisticated rifle and a gadget that looked like a radio call.”

“The gun men looked to be well trained and their mission was to rescue their colleagues who were in custody,” he said.

The country has recorded a spate of attacks on security installations and an increase in armed robberies in the past months.