TikToker remanded over abusing Kabaka, Museveni

A TikToker who allegedly abused the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Mutebi and President Museveni has been remanded to Luzira Prison.

Ibrahim Musana alias Pressure24/7 was arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court at Buganda Road on accusations of promoting hate speech and spreading malicious information.

Musana appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi for plea-taking and denied the accusations before being remanded until March 7, 2024.

He, however, amused the court when he apologized and promised never to attack leaders and to delete all the hate-speech content on his TikTok account.

"I was not aware that by posting such videos, I was committing an offence. I am psychologically challenged having been admitted to Butabika mental hospital sometime back," he pleaded to the court.

He said that he is being ‘disturbed’ by Buganda Kingdom's deceased kings who purportedly told him to repair their tombs but is financially constrained.

Musana was arrested last weekend after the Buganda Kingdom complained against him in relation to the Computer Misuse Act.

Prosecution case

The state led by Ms Joan Keko contends that between August 2023 and February 2024 in areas of Kampala District, while using a computer via his Tik-Tok account identified as Pressure 24/7, Musana shared information which is likely to degrade or demean and promote hostility against four leaders including Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among and State Minister for Information Communication Technology Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo.