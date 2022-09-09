TikToker remanded to Luzira prison over Gen Tumwine’s death remarks

A 27-year-old woman who allegedly recorded a video celebrating the death of former security minister Gen Elly Tumwine which she’s said to have shared on social media has been charged with offensive communication and remanded to Luzira prison.

Aged 68, the ex-combatant and Uganda’s longest serving army representative in Parliament died from Lung cancer in neighboring Kenya on August 25, 2022, igniting public debate over his double-edged legacy.

Several social media users, including one Teddy Nalubowa alias Tracy Manule Bobiholic are said to have celebrated Gen Tumwine’s death over his remarks justifying the shooting of 54 Ugandans during the November 2020 riots in Kampala and other parts of the country.

Nalubowa was picked by security operatives from her home after her video recording went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms in Uganda.

After spending 13 days in detention, Nalubowa, a sworn supporter of the former presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, was on Friday (September 9, 2022) arraigned before the Buganda Road Grade One magistrate, Ms Marion Mageni and charged with offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

She had no legal representation or sureties in court. She pleaded not guilty to the charges before telling court that whatever information she posted on her TikTok and Facebook accounts was under the influence of alcohol and therefore, could not intensely remember anything.

Ms Mageni subsequently remanded her until September 26 when she will be returned to court for mention of her case.