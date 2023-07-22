Time to forgive and reconcile, cleric tells Acholi politicians at Mao fete

Gulu Archdiocese Vicar General, Msgr Mathew Odong has tasked Acholi politicians to forgive one another and reconcile among themselves for the development of the sub-region.

Msgr Odong was on Saturday preaching during mass at Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, Norbert Mao’s homecoming and thanksgiving ceremony at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City in northern Uganda.



The cleric noted that the only way to achieve lasting peace and harmony that can guarantee the development of the sub-region that suffered most at the height of the Joseph Kony-led Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency, is through forgiveness and reconciliation among leaders.

“We cannot keep fighting one another; let’s use today as the beginning of a new day in our lives. We should embrace Mato Oput as we welcome our son, Norbert Mao,” Msgr Odong said.

Mato Oput is one of the traditional mechanisms for forgiveness and reconciliation among the Acholi.

“We should not let political parties, faith or culture divide us. We are one in Christ and we should use this day to create change in our lives,” the cleric added.

According to him, “this is a reminder for us. Whatever position we are in, let us begin with God. Even our motto says, ‘For God and My Country’. Let’s continue to give glory to God.”

The Democratic Party (DP) president’s Homecoming and Thanksgiving ceremony is an appreciation of the Acholi community upon his appointment to the helm of the Justice Ministry in July 2022, Mr Mao last week said.

The national coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Gen Salim Saleh who’s also President Museveni’s younger brother and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa as well as politicians from the region were among hundreds of guests who graced the event.

Others included; NRM National Vice Chairman Al-hajji Moses Kigongo, DP Vice President Mukasa Mbidde, DP Secretary General, Gerald Siranda.