TODAY IN HISTORY: Moses Ali’s rebels joins govt forces

November 16, 1986

On this day in 1986, the Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF) rebels led by then Brig Moses Ali joined the Ugandan government forces. The official occasion to receive the former rebels took place at Arua airfield in Arua District.

The armed groups of 1980s

At the function, about 2,000 former combatants of UNRF and a cache of weapons were handed over to the National Resistance Army (NRA) government. Brig Ali handed over the UNRF blue flag to State Minister for Defence Ronald Bata.