Tororo Archbishop Emeritus Denis Kiwanuka dead

The Archbishop Emeritus of Tororo is dead. The most Rev Denis Lote Kiwanuka died on Sunday morning at St Francis Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

The 84-year-old prelate’s death was confirmed “with regret” on April 24 by his successor, Archbishop Emmanuel Obbo.

The late Lote was born on March 25, 1938 in Kadumure Village, Palisa District and ordained a Catholic priest on December 19, 1965 in Tororo where he served until May 20, 1991.

After, he was appointed the pioneer Bishop of Kotido Diocese and consequently consecrated on August 18, 1991.

On June 27, 2007 the prelate was appointed as the Archbishop of Tororo, succeeding the late Archbishop James Odongo to become the second Archbishop of the area- a position he served for 7 years and retired on January 2, 2014 at the age of 75.

According to Dr Obbo, “burial arrangements are ongoing and that the exact burial date will be announced.”