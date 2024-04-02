Tororo mourns priest who died on Easter

Thousands of mourners Tuesday gathered at Uganda Martyrs Cathedral, Nyangole in Tororo District to pay their last respects to a Catholic priest who died on Easter Sunday.

Father Dismas Owino died on March 31 from Nsambya Hospital in Kampala after he had long battled diabetes and hypertension, according to church authorities.

The main celebrant at his funeral on Tuesday, Tororo Archbishop Emmanuel Obbo, called on the congregation to “always ensure ending life well by fixing their eyes and having a personal relationship with Christ.”

He also eulogized the deceased as “a truthful man who was good at conflict resolution and a good teacher.”

''Can you imagine that at his age of 75, he would still come for advice and still accord me maximum respect. He would also seek permission for whatever he wanted to do. Members of the clergy need to learn from this,'' said the archbishop.

Tieng Adhola cultural institution leader Kwar Stephen Moses Owori said: “The country has lost a great hardworking religious leader who used his position to rally the public to embrace peace, unity and development, who will be remembered for his humility.”

“The late was a great citizen and true servant of God whose presence is going to be missed. Rev Owino was not just a priest but a real parent, teacher and a liberator of families in bondage,” Owori observed.

Budama South Member of Parliament Dr Emmanuel Otaala noted that the priest will be remembered for his simplicity, humility, time management and friendliness.

He also told journalists that Fr Owino had helped him overcome domestic issues.

''At a personal level, the late became my counselor. Therefore, I want to say out of the bottom of my heart that he made me what I’m and he will be missed,” the legislator noted.

Meanwhile, Tororo District Chairperson John Okeya praised the late for being inspirational, noting that “he had encouraged several parents to take their children into priesthood.”