Tororo Muslims sack Kadhi over gross misconduct 

Muslim leaders in Tororo District in Bukedi sub-region have impeached their district Kadhi, Sheikh Ibrahim Asante Yusuf Ragang on accusations of gross misconduct.

Sheikh Asante was impeached on Wednesday by the Joint Session Committee of Tororo District Muslims sitting at Rock Classic Hotel Tororo and presided over by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje.

The joint committee, composed of the district Muslim Council and Council of Sheikhs, accused Sheikh Asente of among others; misuse of the office, lack of integrity and moral uprightness.

It is alleged that when Sheikh Asente contested for the position of Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality in 2021, campaigned in Malwa (local brew) and Pork Joints, which is against the Islamic faith.

The impeachment followed a petition filed by a cross-section of the Muslim Apex leadership before the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council requesting the supreme body to ask the Kadhi to step down to pave the way for investigations into the allegations.

Mr Ali Jamal Munyadi, the lead petitioner said they came up with the petition after failed dialogues with the Kadhi.

“We resolved as the members of the joint committee to impeach the district Kadhi over his gross misconduct which was likely to taint the Islamic faith,’’ he said.

Sheikh Asante was also accused of a lack of academic qualifications, mismanagement of Muslim properties and disrespect to the councillors and the chairperson of the district Muslim Council.

Hajji Imran Muluga, the chairperson of the Tororo District Muslim Council accused the district Kadhi of failing to plan, supervise and oversee the development of Muslim activities in the area.

‘’We are tired of our district Kadhi’s corrupt, autocratic tendencies, lack of self-respect, fraud, selfishness, and lack of accountability and transparency. He has been causing disunity among the believers and we could not tolerate it any more,’’ he said.

The Mufti Mubaje asked Shaikh Asente to step down as the District Khadi after the impeachment.

“As Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and my office as Mufti are aware of your contributions to the growth of the Islamic faith and protection of Muslim assets and properties. However, I cannot force you to lead people who don’t want you so I advise you to step down,’’ Sheikh Mubaje, said.

The Mufti tasked the committee to nominate three candidates to his office to replace Sheikh and promised to appoint one suitable candidate as soon as possible.

Sheikh Asante said he respected the decision and promised to continue serving the Islamic faith.