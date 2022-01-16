Traffic officer shot over towing wreckage of UPDF vehicle involved in accident

The wreckage of the UPDF vehicle whose driver lost control and knocked a Kobil signpost on Kira road. A traffic officer was shot and injured as he attempted to tow the wreckage to police.

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Police Constable Robert Mukebezi was shot and injured as he attempted to tow a UPDF vehicle that was involved in an accident on Kira road.
  • The soldiers allegedly dragged the bleeding officer out of the vehicle and dumped him on the ground before ordering the driver of the breakdown to drive the wreckage to Mbuya.

A traffic officer was on Sunday morning shot by suspected Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers who tried to block police from towing a military vehicle that was involved in an accident on Kira road, Kampala.

