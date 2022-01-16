UPDF soldier who shot traffic officer still at large

Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, Army deputy spokesperson

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Police Constable Robert Mukebezi was shot and injured after he was found towing to police a military vehicle that was involved in an accident in Kampala.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said Sunday that they were hunting for a soldier who is on the run after he shot and injured a traffic officer in Ntinda, Kampala following what they described as a minor road traffic accident in the area.

