UPDF soldier who shot traffic officer still at large

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said Sunday that they were hunting for a soldier who is on the run after he shot and injured a traffic officer in Ntinda, Kampala following what they described as a minor road traffic accident in the area.

Police Constable Robert Mukebezi was shot and injured as he attempted to tow a UPDF vehicle that was involved in an accident in Kampala.

A source told Monitor that the traffic officer was seated on the passenger side of a breakdown truck that was towing a military Toyota Prado TX that had knocked a signpost of Kobil fuel station when they were intercepted by soldiers driving in a double cabin with military license plates.

PC Mukebezi was reportedly asked where he was taking the car to which he replied “police station.”

A source said one of the soldiers then opened fire at the car injuring the officer before they (soldiers) pulled him out and dumped him on the road as they ordered the breakdown truck driver to instead tow the military vehicle to Mbuya.

The bleeding officer was later picked by police and taken to hospital.

"Preliminary information indicates that there was a misunderstanding between the traffic officer and the soldier regarding recovery of a military vehicle hat was involved in the accident. In the process unfortunately, the traffic officer was shot and injured in the leg. The officer was rushed to Mulago Hospital and fortunately he has been stabilised and out of danger. The suspect is still on the run, but a search for him is underway and very useful clues leading to his arrest have already been obtained,” said UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu.