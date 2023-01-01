Tragedy as Mugamba household loses three in accident

The three people who died on the spot during a fatal multi-car accident at the Forest Park on the Kampala-Mityana Road on Friday have been named as relatives of retired Supreme Court Judge Paul Mugamba and High Court Judge Jeanne Rwakakooko.

Ulrich Kamurasi Mugamba, 31, Elly Winyi Mugamba, 23, and Tara Mugamba, 21, who were returning from the western town of Fort Portal perished after a semi-trailer crashed into the Toyota Wish in which they were travelling.

“They were returning from the village after festivities,” Justice Mugamba, who retired from the judiciary in 2021, told Monitor, adding, “I don’t know what exactly happened because I wasn’t with them.”

The multi-car crash that also involved a Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Harrier, and a couple of motorcycles was described by those at the scene as a “freak accident.”

One gentleman only identified as Jonan, said he witnessed the accident while ‘‘I was [returning] from Kamwenge [District]’’. He described the corner where the accident took place as being “so thin.”

Tributes poured in on social media mainly from the legal fraternity, with lawyers appearing to commiserate with the retired Supreme Court justice.

“No person should bury their children or grandchild. Commiserations with the Justice Mugamba family in the tragic road accident at Buloba on Fort Portal Rd yesterday through recklessness of a truck driver,” Mr Edgar Tabaro, a lawyer, wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, traffic police painted a picture of how the three victims met their death.

“The Friday afternoon accident involved four motor vehicles, including a semi-trailer, a Toyota Wish, a Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Harrier, and two motorcycles,” traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima explained in a statement.

According to ASP Nampiima, the Mugambas who were in the Toyota Wish, died on the spot.

“It’s alleged that the semi-trailer that was from Kampala heading to Mityana District, lost control and rammed into the Toyota Wish, killing three of its occupants and injuring another. It thereafter continued and rammed into the Toyota Hilux, Toyota Harrier, and the Motorcycles,” police explained.

According to figures released by the traffic police, 55 people died as a result of road crashes between December 23, 2022, and December 26, 2022, with a further 212 sustaining serious injuries.

“If a terrorist group staged ambushes on major highways, killing 55 people and seriously injuring 212 others in three days, a state of emergency would likely be declared,” Mr David Mpanga, a lawyer, opined, adding, “We must all treat road safety SERIOUSLY! ”

A funeral service was held for Ulrich, Elly and Tara at All Saints Cathedral on the last day of 2022, yesterday.