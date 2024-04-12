Transformer stolen from Kayunga recovered in Namutumba

The police in Kayunga District are investigating a recent wave of thefts targeting transformers and electricity transmission cables in the area.

Ms Rosette Sikahwa, the Kayunga District police commander told the Monitor Thursday that one of the newly installed transformers in Mataba village in Kayunga Sub County was stolen, throwing security and residents into panic.

She, however, explained that on tracking the suspects and the transformer, it was recovered and installed in Namutumba District, where the vandals had sold it.

"Security has received information that a yet-to-be-identified businessman in Namutumba paid Shs24m to someone to buy for him a transformer, however, that person instead of buying it, went and stole it from Mataba village and took it to him. By the time we recovered it, it had already been installed,” the DPC said.

She also said that four villages in the district among them; Kyanta, Bukujju and Nalweweta in the Kayunga sub-county have been cast into darkness after vandals stole ABC cables worth millions of shillings.

Ms Sikahwa said the thieves target cables in isolated areas and on days when power is off. In one night, she said, ABC cables covering about a kilometre were stolen.

"Theft of electricity equipment in this district is now a big challenge. This now calls for vigilance among local leaders, security and residents to fight it," she said.

One person and two lorry trucks suspected to have been involved in the racket are now being held at Kayunga central police station.

A 1,000-metre roll of ABC cables goes for Shs20m on the open market, a source at Umeme told this publication.