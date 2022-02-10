Prime

Trial of man remanded for 22 years to start in two weeks

Former convict and murder suspect Alex Twinomugisha (left) at the High Court in Kampala on February 9, 2022. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Veronica Kayaga

  • Alex Twinomugisha was arrested on October 19, 1999 on allegations of murdering three Makerere University students.

Kampala High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana yesterday gave government an ultimatum of two weeks to suspend all other business and ensure that officials involved in handling a 22-year-old criminal case that has never been heard is resurrected.
