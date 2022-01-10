Tributes flow in for former Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality MP Arinda

Former Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality legislator, Gordon Arinda Kakuuma aka Cowboy died on Sunday. Photo | Courtesy

By  Zadock Amanyisa

  • The Bushenyi District Woman MP, Ms Annette Katusiime Mugisha described Arinda as a kind man whose resource mobilisation skills were unmatched as a leader.

Condolence messages have since Sunday evening kept flowing in as people from different walks of life mourn the death of former Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality legislator, Gordon Arinda Kakuuma aka Cowboy, who reportedly succumbed to Covid 19.
 
According to family and friends, Arinda contracted Covid-19 during Christmas holidays. He was admitted to different hospitals to receive treatment, and at the time of his death, he was at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

