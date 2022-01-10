Tributes flow in for former Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality MP Arinda

Following his death, locals from Bushenyi and leaders from across the country sent in their condolence messages.



The Bushenyi District Woman MP, Ms Annette Katusiime Mugisha described Arinda as a kind man whose resource mobilisation skills were unmatched as a leader.



“He has been a kind man, a very sociable and fierce leader who pulled out all the necessary resources when it could come to mobilising resources for his people. He will stay in our hearts forever,” she said.



Arinda is remembered by the people of Bushenyi and the 10th parliament as a champion of the national health insurance policy. He always mobilised and advocated for an improved health care system that is able to treat all Ugandans as opposed to moving out of the country to seek medical care.



The Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni knows Arinda as a leader who chose harmony over conflict for peaceful living even at the tip of political differences.



“He played a big role across the sphere of human social relations, both in an extensive and limited ways. Arinda knew how to handle differences as well as tame his personal challenges in order to keep peace. It was evident throughout his tenure that he preferred harmony to conflict,” the bishop said.



The Government Chief Whip also the Ruhinda North legislator, Mr Thomas Tayebwa expressed shock after hearing the sad news.



“Rest in peace my brother, Gordon. When I went to see you at Mbarara Regional referral hospital on Wednesday, I didn’t know Covid would take you. We prayed and thanked God for having defeated the devil not knowing it was meant to take you today evening. So sad!” Mr Tayebwa tweeted.



The deputy speaker of the 11th parliament, Ms Anita Annet Among described Arinda as a dedicated leader who served his people and the country well.



“My sympathies to the family and friends of Hon. Arinda Gordon Cowboy, May his Soul find eternal rest. We shall remember you for your dedication in serving your people and Country in the 10th Parliament,” she tweeted.