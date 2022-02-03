Truck drivers want Covid testing fees harmonised

Testing. Truck drivers from Kenya line up to be tested for Covid-19 at the Busia border post before proceeding into Uganda on May 20. Authorities in Uganda re-imposed a mandatory Covid-19 testing for all travellers in an attempt to contain a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY DAVID AWORI

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • A Kenyan national cargo truck driver, Mr Asuman Musa, on Wednesday told the media at Katuna border post that he paid $5 (Shs18,000) for Covid-19 tests at Gatuna on the Rwandan side and when he crossed to Katuna he was asked to pay $30 (108,000)

A section of truck drivers that use the newly-opened Gatuna/Katuna border posts have called for harmonisation of costs for Covid-19 tests.

