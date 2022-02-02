Prime

MPs want clear terms on Rwanda border opening

A Ugandan soldier talks to stranded Rwandan nationals at Katuna border post on February 1. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero  &  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • They wondered why passengers are denied entry on either side of Uganda  and Rwanda.

Parliament has demanded that government provides clear and detailed terms and conditions contained in the negotiations that resulted in the reopening of the Uganda-Rwanda border on Monday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.