MPs want clear terms on Rwanda border opening

Parliament has demanded that government provides clear and detailed terms and conditions contained in the negotiations that resulted in the reopening of the Uganda-Rwanda border on Monday.

Lawmakers say this will settle public speculations, which claim that only cargo trucks have been allowed to cross the border, while passengers are denied entry into territories of either countries.

The clarifications will also enable travellers make clear travel plans rather than be bounced upon arrival at the border as claimed.

In the directive yesterday, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, demanded that the Minister for East African Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, furnish the House with specifics of the terms that informed the opening of the Gatuna/Katuna border.

The demand followed a call by the Opposition Chief Whip, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, and Busia Municipality MP, Mr Geofrey Macho, who wondered why passengers are denied entry on either side of the countries’ borders.

“People want to travel across the border, but there are restrictions, we don’t know whether the opening was impartial or if it is restricted to cargo ... Could you use your chair to have the minister clearly make communication on what is obtained,” Mr Nambeshe said.

In a rejoinder, Mr Macho demanded that the terms of the negotiations that ended the three-year-long feud be made known to the public.

“I request that East African leaders and the messengers they send should put all discussions in writing so we don’t stay guessing. [The reason] we are having challenges [such as] allowing some people and goods to enter is because the discussions aren’t on paper,” Mr Macho said.

The State Minister for Trade, Mr David Bahati, said a Cabinet meeting on Monday revealed that part of the decisions that informed the reopening of the border included strict observance of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

“It is true that Katuna and Gatuna were opened, and the President briefed us, and on the side of Rwanda, it opened for cargo because all their borders are still observing procedures but the border is open and it is good news to us,” Mr Bahati said.

However, Ms Among insisted that a clearly defined response be availed by the government.

“The minister needs to give a clear picture on the realities on ground because whatever we are hearing is hearsay, let us have a comprehensive statement on that,” Ms Among said.

Business life returns to Katuna

Meanwhile, business in Katuna Town, Kabale District, is slowly returning to normal after the reopening of the border.

Yesterday, two fuel tankers from Uganda were the first cargo trucks to cross into Rwanda through Gatuna at around 9:30am, according to clearing agents.

The agents said 17 cargo trucks had since Monday morning crossed Gatuna border to either country by yesterday evening.

“Business at Katuna border post is taking shape. So far, I have cleared three cargo trucks going to Rwanda although I used to clear about 40 trucks per day before the border was closed. I am happy that business life is being revived because of the reopening,” Mr Ivan Kakuramase, a clearing agent at Katuna, said.

“Before the Gatuna border post was closed, I used to make a profit of about Shs400,000 per day, and I hope that once cargo truck operators increase, I will make more profits,” he added.

Mr Bruce Tusiime, a money changer, said he had so far handled eight clients although he used to handle about 20 per day before the closure.

“I am yet to acquire a loan to have enough capital for my business. The signs here indicate that business may normalise soon,” Mr Tusiime said.

Ms Meron Katushabe, who operates a general merchandise kiosk at Katuna, mobilised funds and restocked her business after learning of the opening.

“Customer turnout is not as bad as it has been when the border was completely closed. I am confident that we may soon register a business boom,” Ms Katushabe said.

One of the hotel and lodge operators, Mr Nicholas Asiimwe, is also optimistic, saying his workers had started cleaning the premises.

Although the immigration officials declined to speak to the press, Mr Idi Madada, a cargo truck driver, said he was required to have a transit permit, presentation of a Covid-19 certificate before being cleared.

The customs manager at Katuna border post, Mr Frank Twinamatsiko, said they had not had any challenges.

Covid testing at border

The acting Kabale District health officer, Mr Alfred Besigensi, said the Ministry of Health has contracted private operators that have established a PCR machine for testing Covid-19 at Katuna because test results is one of the requirements before anybody is cleared to cross to Rwanda.“ As Kabale health department, we are supervising the operations of contracted private operators to ensure that they offer quality and timely services. Each person is required to pay Shs100,000 as Covid-19 testing fees,” he said.

Three Rwandan students, who have been studying in Uganda, were stranded after failing to raise the money. “We have been studying in different schools in Mbarara City where our grandmother has been taking care of us. After her recent death, we decided to cross to Kigali so that our other relatives can assist us to complete our education. On reaching Katuna border, we were required to pay Shs100,000 for Covid-19 tests, which we do not have,” Mr Samuel Dushime, one of the students, said.