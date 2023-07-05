Truck tyres kill Tororo woman, granddaughter

A woman and her grand-daughter were Tuesday night killed in an accident at Ginnery along Tororo-Mbale road.

According to authorities, 41-year-old peasant Margaret Adikin and her 5-year-old granddaughter Zipolla Achieng died on spot after they were hit by two tyres of a Benz Axor truck.

The tyres also left 43-year-old Paul Etyang seriously injured.

“It is alleged that the two spare tyres went off running and hit pedestrians who were standing by the roadside, killing them,” Bukedi South Region Police spokesperson Johnson Moses Mugwe said.

In a statement, Mugwe disclosed that the ill-fated vehicle was being driven by a yet to be identified man who is currently on the run.

A traffic police officer also visited the incident scene on Tuesday.

“We are investigating the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of two people and left one person admitted. The accident clearly involved a motor vehicle and pedestrians,” Mugwe noted.

All the victims were residents of Ginnery in Molo Sub County in Tororo District.

By press time, police confirmed that the bodies had been taken to Tororo main hospital mortuary for postmortem while the injured was rushed to Tororo general hospital for treatment.

Mugwe told journalists that the killer vehicle was found hidden after causing accidents.

“It’s being guarded pending retrieval to the police parking yard for inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles,” he revealed.