Twitter shuts 418 propaganda accounts in Uganda

By  AFP

  • In Africa, 268 accounts were shut down for targeting civil rights group FichuaTanzania, along with 418 that "engaged in coordinated inauthentic activity" in Uganda to promote President Museveni. 

Twitter on Thursday said it had shut down nearly 3,500 accounts that were posting pro-government propaganda in six countries, including Uganda, China and Russia. 

