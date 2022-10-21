Two ailing NRM councilors petition Bobi Wine, seek Shs256m for treatment 

A section of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) councilors in Fort Portal tourism city in western Uganda has written to the leader of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, seeking about Shs256 million for medical treatment of two of their colleagues in Kabarole District.

In the letter dated October 19 and authored by Mr Kenneth Kaliba, the Fort Portal Central Division’s NRM chief whip, the councilors want Mr Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine to stage a charity concert in Fort Portal City to raise the money for the treatment of Mr Kenneth Mugabe, 44, (Kagote Ward councilor) and Mr Bernard Ategeka (Kijanju Ward councilor).

Mr Mugabe who has been battling kidney complications since 2013 needs Shs200 million for a kidney transplant in India where he was referred by Nakasero hospital in Kampala while Mr Ategeka is seeking Shs65 million for a hip replacement at Kumi Orthopedic hospital.

“By copy of this letter, we are very much aware of the implication of holding your music concert in this country but due to the urgency of this matter and the need to save our beloved councilors who are going through immense pain, we are willing to seek permission from the government to enable you to hold a concert in Fort Portal. We will be glad if you respond accordingly to our urgent concern,” the letter reads in part.

“We have tried all avenues to reach the NRM secretariat seeking help in vain yet the condition of our patients continues to deteriorate,” Mr Kaliba adds.

Photo combo: Bernard Ategeka (lef) and Kenneth Mugabe (right)

The councilors petitioned the former presidential contender days after Kabarole District NRM chairman, Mr John Kusemererwa had, on October 12, written to the NRM secretariat seeking medical assistance for Mr Mugabe.

“The purpose of this letter is to request that through your office the National Resistance Movement party helps the above named (Kenneth Mugabe) to travel and attend medication in India where he was referred because of organs complication,” Mr Kusemererwa’s letter, a copy of which this publication has seen, reads.

Mr Kusemererwa said before Mugabe was bedridden, he was an active NRM member and a good mobilizer for the party.

However, the Kabarole District NRM chairperson, Mr John Kusemererwa said his office is not aware of the letter to Mr Kyagulanyi and has nothing to do with it.

He said he was disappointed that the councillors would write to Mr Kyagulanyi before seeking guidance from his office.

“Why can't they invite Bebe Cool or [Jose] Chameleone! It's like they have their hidden agenda. Why Bobi Wine if it was to be done in good faith! Me I wrote to NRM on October 12 and I was waiting for the answer. The money needed is not mall," he said.