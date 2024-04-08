Two arrested as Kikuubo traders protest e-receipting, invoicing system

Police on Monday arrested two people as traders in downtown Kampala (Kikuubo) closed their shops in protest over the implementation of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS).

The traders on Monday kept their shops closed in protest against the automated business record keeping and taxing which Uganda Revenue Authority introduced a few months ago.

Information on the URA website shows EFRIS entails using Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs), e-invoicing and direct communication with “business transaction systems to manage the issuance of e-receipts and e-invoices in accordance with the Tax Procedures Code Act 2014.”

The traders insist this is double taxation and that they were unable to understand the new automated sale records and levy system.

Meanwhile, police have vowed to maintain the heavy deployment in downtown Kampala until traders call off their strike.

The deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire told journalists on Monday that they have since arrested two suspects after they were found burning car tyres at Nabugabo Plaza.

“A group of individuals brought out tyres and started burning them at Nabugabo and the police responded and dispersed them and managed to arrest two of them. We are investigating allegations of inciting violence against them, after which they will be taken to court” he said.

He has in the meantime assured security to traders who wish to open their shops to run their businesses.

“We appeal to the traders to remain calm and cooperative as we work towards resolution. Our deployment will be maintained in the city centre to ensure security for those willing to open up their shops and work,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.