Two arrested for strangling woman to death

Police in Kagadi District are holding two people in their cells after suspecting them to have been behind the killing of a woman.

The suspects whose particulars have been withheld by the police for fear of jeopardizing the investigations allegedly strangled Sharot Wimaana, 32, a resident of Wangeyo central cell in Kyaterekera sub-county to death at around 9pm Tuesday.

Police picked up the suspects from Wangeyo trading centre on Wednesday morning. It is alleged that the duo together with others still at large waylaid their victim as she was heading home from Wangeyo trading centre and strangled her to death.

The motive behind the action is yet to be known. Her lifeless body was found dumped by the roadside.

Mr Alex Munyeneza, the Wangeyo LCI Chairperson told this reporter in an interview that residents discovered the deceased's body lying by the roadside and alerted his office.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Regional police spokesperson, said that the deceased was found with bruises on the neck an indication that she was strangled to death.

“The suspects who are locked up at Kagadi central police station will appear before the court to answer murder charges as soon as investigations are complete,” he said.