Two arrested for trafficking 8 Sudanese to Uganda

The territorial police in North West Nile, and Adjuman District, have in custody two suspects for allegedly trafficking eight Sudanese, from the South Darful Nyala, through South Sudan into Uganda.

According to the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, the suspects are; Maguek Machar, a South Sudan refugee at Ocea Refugee Settlement in Madi-Okollo District and Yousi Salih Barka Rahma, a 42-year-old resident of Tanganyika cell, Oli, division in Arua City.

"We have established that while in Juba, the family was convinced by Maguek Machar, to come to Uganda and settle as refugees. They were, however, intercepted at Sinyanya village, Maaji Parish, Ukusijoni Sub County in Adjuman District, while carrying eight victims in a Toyota Noah Reg. No. SSD 532," Mr Enanga said on Wednesday.

He added that the trafficked victims are; Sana Siddige Ibrahim, 48, Samar Tarig Adam Ali, 27, Younies Tarig Adam Ali, 23, Sabaa Tarig Adam Ali, 21, Sabna Tarig Adam, 17, Mustaga Tarig Adam Ali, 15, Soru Tarig Adam Ali, 12 and Moayed Tarig Adam Ali 10.

"They were trafficked from Nyala in South Darfur, due to the war and the search for better education, medical services and food," he said.

The victims were handed over to the OPM reception centre in Adjuman for further management, while the two suspects are facing charges of trafficking in persons.

"As the police, we do strongly condemn such schemes, where vulnerable refugees are taken advantage of and exploited. We continue to remain dedicated to combating such schemes. And therefore, urge anyone with information about a potential trafficking in persons situation, to report to the nearest police," he said.