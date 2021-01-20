Two boxes containing pre-ticked ballot papers found

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

Two boxes containing pre-ticked ballot papers have been seized by police in Mayuge District.

The boxes were found St Mulumba polling station in Mayuge Town Council and at Kabukye polling station in Bukatube Sub-county.

Busoga Region Election Officer, Mr Emmanuel Masiko confirmed the seizure of the boxes.

He said that the pre-ticked ballot papers were in favour of Mr Omar Bongo, the National Resistance Movement flag bearer, who is the current district chairman.

Reports say that they have been taken to Mayuge Central Police Station.

Others in the race are; Mr Robert Kanusu (National Resistance Movement), Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo (National Unity Platform), Mr Frank Nabwiso (Forum for Democratic Change), Mr Ivan Tibenkana (Democratic Party), Mr Julius Zziwa (Independent) and Mr Medi Ntuuyo (Independent), are vying for the top leadership of Jinja City.

Mr David Kibuka, an election supervisor in Buwaya Sub-county said that voter turnout is low at most polling stations.

In Luuka District, six candidates are vying for the seat but only two aspirants deployed agents.

In Jinja City polling materials were delivered on time at most polling stations but voter turnout is low.