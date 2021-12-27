Two casual laborers help woman deliver baby at hospital gate

Mr Anita Mushiwimana pictured lying on the mattress with her baby at her home on Boxing Day.  PHOTOS/ PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • Mr Sulagi Nkazitunga, a resident however, said the medical officers have been at facility for so long that they have become negligent.
  • In July this year, a woman died in labor at the same facility following complications residents say were a result of negligence.
  • Uganda suffers a persistently high maternal mortality ratio currently at 336 per 100,000 live births which translates into 16 women dying every day during childbirth. 

     

Ntungamo District officials and police are investigating circumstances under which a 21-year-old mother delivered a baby at Kitwe Health Centre IV gate on Boxing Day after she was allegedly ordered to leave the maternity ward for failing to pay the midwife Shs50,000.
Ms Anita Mushiwimana says she was asked to leave the maternity ward at a round 9pm on Christmas day and go to Itojo hospital, about 50kms away after failing to raise the money the midwife was asking for.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.