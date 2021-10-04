Two charged for felony negligence leading to death of Pr Gideon Mulinde

By DAVID VOSH AJUNA More by this Author

Makindye Grade One magistrate October 1 charged two self-employed car dealers in Kampala with a ‘‘felony count of rash negligence so as to endanger the life of deceased Pastor Gideon Mulinde, 29.’’

Prosecution asserts that the accused, ‘‘Godfrey Yiga Mukisa and Deus Tusiime, without any qualifications in human medicine, on September 23, 2021 conspired and gave un-prescribed medicine to Mulinde prior to his death.

‘‘At Yesu Akwagala Medical Centre, Seguku, Entebbe Road, Mukisa and Tusiime gave Mr Mulinde a dose of 10millitre Mucogel syrup in a manner so rash negligent,’’ court documents read.

Daily Monitor has also learnt that the accused duo also administered one Esomeprazole tablet and one Rabeprazole tablet to Mr Mulinde who was under the ‘‘care of a medical doctor at the said medical centre.’’

Married to Faith Mulinde, the youthful pastor who was also a lawyer and son to Prossy Mulinde and Apostle John Mulinde of Trumpet Church Seguku, was pronounced dead September 23 from the same health facility at around 8pm- after battling complications in the abdomen.

The accused, both from Makindye Division, Kampala were arraigned before Makindye Court Chief Magistrate, Ms Ann Sarah Basemera who remanded them to Kitalya Prison until October 14, 2021 when they reappear in court for mention of the case.

Advertisement

Pr Mulinde was buried September 28 in Kanganda Village, Kabembe off Kayunga Road.