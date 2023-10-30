Two children killed in Masaka junior school dorm fire

At least two children were killed and ten pupils injured after a 4am fire gutted a boys' dormitory at Kasaana Junior School in Masaka City on Monday.

Authorities identified the deceased as Aloysius Katende and Malik Katende.

The affected dormitory accommodated about 15 children of Top and P1 class, according to authorities.

“Based on our assessment, the probable cause of the fire might have been a short circuit at a point where the matron (Christine Adong) could have put a phone charging,” Southern regional deputy police commander Jamada Wandera told journalists on Monday.

A view inside the dormitory in the aftermath of an October 30, 2023 fire at Kasaana Junior School in Masaka City. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Police noted that generally, 11 youngsters and the matron were affected by the fire.

Asked for the cause of the fire, Wandera said: “There shouldn’t be any kind of say that the fire was through ill motive. From our assessment, there was no ill motive but just a circuit.”

He added: “We have done whatever we can to assess the situation. Parents have come around and we have been able to show them their children.”

Childen and school property as seen in the aftermath of an October 30, 2023 dormitory fire at Kasaana Junior School in Masaka City. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

The injured are getting treatment at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital where more than 15 parents quickly gathered to check on their children.

Some of the injured include Alpha Wasswa, Austin Kisomose, Grant Matovu, Martin Muganga, Arnold Mwesigye, Sharid Mwanje and others only identified Ssenoga and Ahimbisibwe.

“The situation is calming down. We’re going to talk to children to go back to class so that business continues,” Wandera remarked as he urged calm amongst parents.

