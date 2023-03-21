Two clerics injured as robbers raid Catholic church

The head of Kampala Archdiocese, Archbishop Paul Ssemogere, has declared a three-day prayer period as an act of reparation to Nswanjere Junior Seminary in Mpigi District that was vandalised by robbers on Sunday night.

In a Monday statement issued by the Archbishop, he noted that the robbers vandalised the chapel, stole some property and injured Fr Emmanuel Mukukule and Brother John Bosco Mwasa, who are providentially in a stable condition. The Monitor has learnt that the injured clergy are hospitalised at Lubaga hospital.

“During this cruel incident, the Tabernacle was unfortunately decongested. Because of this act of violation, the Archbishop summons all the people of God into a triduum of prayer for an act of reparation,” the statement read in part, adding, “The three days of reparation will begin on Tuesday, the March 21 (today) to Friday, March 24.”

During the prayers, the faithful will also seek God's intervention in the healing, repentance and restitution of God’s glory. Equally, there will be an hour for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament on each of the three days.

Last month, robbers broke into Kasozi Catholic Parish Church in Rakai District and stole property worth millions of shillings, including radio speakers, amplifiers, hymn books and lighting system, among others. A similar attack occurred at St Joseph Busunju Catholic Parish, Mityana District in August last year. About Shs23 million, mobile phones and laptops were stolen.

Police comment

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, ASP Luke Oweyesigyire, in a statement issued on Tuesday said the unknown assailants gained entrance into the school by cutting through barbed wires fencing the school.

Various items including a TV, mobile phones, cash, a laptop, and the church Tabernacle were taken.

“The Wakiso Police team visited the scene to collect evidence. Statements were recorded from relevant witnesses and an exhibit of a grey bag containing coins amounting to four thousand shillings was recovered a few meters from the scene,” ASP Oweyesigyire said.