Two knocked dead after overnight prayers in Jinja

Two passengers traveling on a motorcycle were Saturday morning knocked dead by a speeding vehicle as they returned from overnight prayers organised by renown Pastor Aloysius Bugingo at Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja City.

Police have identified the deceased as 55-year-old Abdu Ssenabulya, the motorcycle rider who was a resident of Walukuba in Jinja South Division, and Ms Alice Kayaga, 18, a resident of Budondo in Jinja North Division.

Multiple eyewitnesses attributed the 6am accident at Nalufenya West Highway to the occupants of the car.

“The accident was caused by the vehicle whose driver is suspected to have been drunk when he knocked the motorcycle, killing the rider on spot, one passenger and critically injuring two others who were rushed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for treatment,” Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi said.

The injured are Rashim Ngobi, 9, and Wilson Muloki, 14, both related to one of the deceased (Kayaga).

By press time, the deceased's' bodies were still at Jinja Hospital mortuary.

Mr Mubi said the driver and occupants of the vehicle abandoned their vehicle at the scene.

“Police will verify the car’s ownership with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and ascertain whether it was driven by the registered owner or was hired,” he added.

Reports suggest that Ms Kayaga and the two injured juveniles’ parents are residents of Kamuli District.