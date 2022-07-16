Four children killed after car ploughs into eight juveniles

Four children died on Saturday when a speeding car ploughed into eight juveniles who were from attending catechism classes at St Gonza Gonzaga Catholic Parish in Semabbule Town, central Uganda.

Eye Witness accounts show that the “Toyota Wish car that knocked the children dead was heading towards Gomba District from Sembabule town at the time of the accident along the Sembabule-Gomba road in Sembabule district.

“The driver seemed to be with intent for knocking before abandoning the vehicle at the accident scene,” eyewitness Alex Asiimwe told this publication.

On Saturday, police identified the deceased youngsters as Winnie Namata, Sylvia Babirye, Joan Nalubega and Macklin Nabadda who are suspected to be aged between 12-16.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga attributed the fatal crash to over-speeding.

“Police is currently hunting for the car-driver who is on the run but one person who was found in the car, Musa Amisi, has been arrested,” police said adding that “the four critically injured survivors were rushed to Sembabule health center IV and Masaka Referral Hospital by traffic police.”

Those include 12-year-old girls Milly Nanyonga, Noeline Nabayengo and Christine Nandange.

Meantime, the bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Sembabule health center IV for post-mortem while the wreckage of the vehicle was towed by traffic police to Sembabule central police station.