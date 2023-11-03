Two medics summoned over death threats to hospital director

Police in Kayunga District have summoned two former medical staff at Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital to record statements over threats to kill the hospital director.

The District Police Commander, Ms Rosette Sikahwa, on Friday, said that the duo are said to have made threats to kill Dr Robert Ssentogo over unknown reasons.

Ms Sikahwa, who asked the identities of the suspects to remain anonymous in order not to jeopardize the ongoing investigations, said: “The suspects are said to have uttered threats to kill the hospital director because they claim that he did not deserve that office.”

“The investigations are ongoing after which the file would be forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and to advise accordingly,” she added.

Both suspects were working in Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital before quitting last year to join Kayunga District Local Government.

Dr Ssentongo was posted to the hospital as the director two years ago, following the elevation of the facility to a regional referral.

But since then, some staff at the facility have accused him of harassing and recommending them for transfers to far away health facilities. They also accuse him of not recommending them for promotion, something that has resulted in many of the old staff quitting.

But Dr Ssentongo denies the accusations levelled at him, saying he is not responsible for the recruitment and transfer of staff.

When contacted, the suspects denied the claims made by Dr Ssentongo against them, noting that they had voluntarily left the hospital and had no grudge against him.

“I have a lot of work to do other than thinking about such issues like threatening to kill someone. I am shocked that he made such wild allegations against us,” one of the suspects said.